A 67-year-old Pierz man was injured Sunday, Aug. 29, when he drove into a ditch on his motorcycle.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report about 6:37 pm., regarding the motorcycle accident, on Highway 25, about 3 miles south of Pierz in Pierz Township.
The Sheriff’s Office reported Martin Pelarske was traveling south on Highway 25, when he entered the northbound lane and drove into the ditch and rolled. Pelarske was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with severe injuries.
Pelarske was not wearing a helmet. The case is under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.