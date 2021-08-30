A 67-year-old Pierz man was injured Sunday, Aug. 29, when he drove into a ditch on his motorcycle.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the report about 6:37 pm., regarding the motorcycle accident, on Highway 25, about 3 miles south of Pierz in Pierz Township.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Martin Pelarske was traveling south on Highway 25, when he entered the northbound lane and drove into the ditch and rolled. Pelarske was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Life Link III with severe injuries.

Pelarske was not wearing a helmet. The case is under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team, Life Link III and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

