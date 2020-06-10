A Pierz man was injured Tuesday, June 9, when he was ejected from his skid loader.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 11:36 a.m. that a skid loader accident had occurred at a residence off 73rd Street in Buckman Township, southeast of Buckman.
Gordon Boser, 66, of Pierz, was hauling wood/brush with his skid loader on his farm when the loader tipped forward, causing Boser to be ejected, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Air with head injuries.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB First Response, Pierz Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and North Air Care.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.