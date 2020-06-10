A Pierz man was injured Tuesday, June 9, when he was ejected from his skid loader.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received the call about 11:36 a.m. that a skid loader accident had occurred at a residence off 73rd Street in Buckman Township, southeast of Buckman.

Gordon Boser, 66, of Pierz, was hauling wood/brush with his skid loader on his farm when the loader tipped forward, causing Boser to be ejected, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was transported to North Memorial Hospital by North Air with head injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Pierz Police Department, Pierz First Response Team, MLMB First Response, Pierz Fire Department, Mayo Ambulance and North Air Care.

