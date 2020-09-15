A Pierz man was injured Sunday, Sept. 13, when he hit a curb while driving an ATV.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 8:26 p.m., that an ATV crash with injuries had occurred on 93rd Street, in the city of Buckman.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Chad Scholl, 43, of Pierz, was driving a Yamaha Grizzly ATV in Buckman. The ATV hit a curb which caused Scholl to fall off the ATV. Scholl was transported to St. Cloud Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries. Alcohol is believed to be a factor. The Sheriff’s Office said this case is still under investigation.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MLMB First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.
