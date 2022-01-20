Lance Otremba

Lance Otremba

Pierz Healy High School Senior Lance Otremba has been named the boys District 19 AAA winner. He will now advance to the Region 5 competition Monday, Jan. 24.

Otremba is involved in football, golf, choir, jazz choir, a capella choir, band, honor band, jazz band, pit band, pep band, the musical, Knowledge Bowl,

Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Helping and Youth Group.

He is the son of Bob And Tina Otremba

Load comments