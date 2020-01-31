The Pierz Knights of Columbus held the 23rd annual buffalo feed and raffle, Jan. 25, at the Pierz Ballroom. For the past 23 years, the KCs have been a “gold” sponsor of the Morrison County Relay for Life, donating half of the proceeds of the feed and raffle, which will benefit the American Cancer Society. This year’s event will result in more than $21,420 being donated to the Morrison County Relay for Life. The event is held in memory of Gen Boser, a victim of cancer. Many volunteers give of their time to make the event a success. Serving up the buffalo burgers and fixings are (from left): Lee Maus, Richard Kieffer, Ron Grittner, Art Stumpf and Ken Dahmen.
