The Pierz Knights of Columbus (KC) St. Isidore Council will host the 23rd annual “buffalo feed and raffle” Saturday, Jan. 25. The event, held in memory of Gen Boser, a cancer victim, raises funds for the charitable work of the KCs, as well as the American Cancer Society. For the past 23 years, the KCs have been a “gold” sponsor of the Morrison County Relay for Life, donating half of the proceeds of the feed and raffle.

Along with 131 $100 cash prizes, the grand prize is $1,000, second prize is a choice of seven guns, and third through 10th place winners get $500, $300, $250 and $200 in cash. Tickets for the raffle are available from any Pierz KC member or most Pierz businesses.

The buffalo feed runs from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Pierz Ballroom. The Waltzateer Band will provide live music and the raffle drawing begins at 8:15 p.m. Those with raffle tickets need not be present for the drawing to win.

