The Pierz Knights of Columbus (KC) St. Isidore Council will host the 23rd annual “buffalo feed and raffle” Saturday, Jan. 25. The event, held in memory of Gen Boser, a cancer victim, raises funds for the charitable work of the KCs, as well as the American Cancer Society. For the past 23 years, the KCs have been a “gold” sponsor of the Morrison County Relay for Life, donating half of the proceeds of the feed and raffle.
Along with 131 $100 cash prizes, the grand prize is $1,000, second prize is a choice of seven guns, and third through 10th place winners get $500, $300, $250 and $200 in cash. Tickets for the raffle are available from any Pierz KC member or most Pierz businesses.
The buffalo feed runs from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the Pierz Ballroom. The Waltzateer Band will provide live music and the raffle drawing begins at 8:15 p.m. Those with raffle tickets need not be present for the drawing to win.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.