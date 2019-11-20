The Pierz Grad Bash 2020 is hosting Dueling Pianos Friday. Nov. 29, at the Pierz Ballroom. Profits from this event will help support the lock-in for the senior graduates after graduation in May.

The goal of this year’s committee is to raise all funds without soliciting donations from businesses. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at The Clothesline, Buckman Hardware, Red Rooster and Lloyd’s Liquor.

The show is intended for adults. For more information, email pierzgradbash@gmail.com.

