The Pierz 2020 Grad Bash committee will host an alcohol/drug-free event for the Class of 2020 to attend a “one month reunion.”
All Pierz 2020 graduates are invited to the Genola Horseshoe arena from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 24. They will be directed where to park between the arena and driveway.
Weather permitting, the group will play outdoor games. Attendees can bring spike ball, bags, polish horseshoes, volleyball, kickball, etc. They are also encouraged to bring their yearbook and to come hungry, as there will be food, treats and beverages from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Kate Escape, a professional hypnotist, starts at 7 p.m. and will put on an hour-long show. Those planning to attend, are asked to arrive by 6:50 p.m., so she can start right at 7 p.m. without interruption.
Those who registered for Grad Bash will be able to take their gift with them. Those who cannot make it, are asked to contact Billie Kimman to coordinate another time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.