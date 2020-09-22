The Pierz School District administration spent a weekend of gathering information, communication with staff and the Minnesota Department of Public Health (MDH), before determining the fifth-grade class would begin distance learning, after reports of several students in that having tested positive for COVID-19 and others being in close contact.
Supt. George Weber thanked the parents of the fifth-grade students for their patience, understanding and flexibility.
“We spent significant time Monday, Sept. 21, with MDH staff and Morrison County Public Health staff to review what we know, what we decided to do, to and seek their recommendations,” he said. “ One item we requested from them was the capacity to at least provide a little more information for our community and staff.”
Weber provided a brief summary of the current situation:
• Staff received information Friday evening, Sept. 19, about a student with a positive test. Staff then began verifying information with MDH that evening and Saturday, Sept. 19, including notification of contacts.
• Later Saturday, Sept. 19, the district was notified of another positive test result in the same classroom.
• The list of close contacts grew to a point where it impacted other classes. “To be clear, a ‘close contact’ does not mean a sick child or a positive test. It just means that particular child was at least reported to have prolonged exposure to the student who tested positive,” Weber said.
• By Sunday, Sept. 20, staff learned of three additional people in the grade who were reported to have symptoms and MDH notified the district to identify one complete class (section) of fifth grade as close contacts and supported a plan to at least keep that one grade home until there is time to verify no additional spread.
Weber said the teachers and principal worked quickly to provide students with school work, materials, and Chromebooks for parents to pick up, and on Tuesday, Sept. 22, the district began implementing a distance learning model. “Day 1 of this new model for fifth grade will be designed to ensure their technology is ready, verify they can take part in the daily schedule, and do everything we can to help students feel good about their school year moving forward and continue their enjoyment of working with their teachers and classmates, albeit in a different format for now,” Weber said.
“As the next week progresses we pray there will be good news with many, many children showing no signs of symptoms. Our teachers will be communicating daily. We have reached out to any families who want free meals to pick up at school. We are planning this as a short-term intervention and want that to be the message for our students and parents. Keep up with your schoolwork. Keep up with your class and stay in communication with your teacher. We will continue to update you as soon as we have information to help us set dates when children can return,” he said.
Minnesota Department of Health provides a direct link to the Pierz School District’s medical staff and provides the recommendations on the secondary steps we are to take.
“Please understand that our communication of specifics is limited due to privacy law requirements,” Weber said.
“In this particular event, it seemed prudent to intervene quickly to slow the spread of COVID-19, and protect the health and safety of our students, our staff, and our community. Please continue to be diligent in monitoring all family members for symptoms of COVID-19. I f someone in your household displays symptoms of COVID-19, or is tested for COVID-19, please keep all family members home and contact the school nurse for further direction and assistance,” Weber said.
Information and links have been posted on the Pierz School District website — https://www.pierz.k12.mn.us/news.html#Covid922 — for additional information on steps you can take and symptoms to look for. “There are many things each of us can do to help keep our schools going. We need the help of all parents, siblings, and any household with children, to take the social and behavioral steps to not bring the COVID-19 virus into the home,” Weber said.
