The city of Pierz is required to hold a public hearing regarding assessments for this summer’s road work on Kamnic, First Avenue Southeast and Memorial Drive. However, with social distancing guidelines, the Council wasn’t sure the Pierz Senior Center was large enough, depending upon the number of people who might attend.
Several alternative sites were discussed, such as the school, the offices of Horizon Health, but the Council felt these organizations might not want members of the public at their facilities, given the recent uptick of COVID cases in the county.
With 30 affected property owners, Bill Zidon, engineer from Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), said there could be that many people in attendance.
“If we go somewhere else, we have to get permission before making a decision to go to that place — whether school or Horizon Health,” Mayor Dave Fischer said. “They may not want the public in the school the way things are going.”
At any rate, permission would be needed, and the Council needed to set a date and time to advertise the meeting in accordance with the law.
Zidon said the presentation regarding the project wouldn’t be long, but did depend upon the number of questions asked. The presentation includes an explanation of the work and how costs were arrived at.
With that in mind, the Council decided to ask residents to RSVP if they planned to attend the meeting, which was set for Monday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center. If necessary, a second presentation would be set up for the same evening, so residents could be accommodated safely.
Zidon said he could also post the presentation online if needed.
The presentation will be in regard to the assessments to be paid by affected property owners along the road project routes. Each will receive a letter prior to the hearing date, including the amount that property is being assessed.
The Council also set the interest rate for assessments at 3%, with a 10-year payback period, although residents are able to pay assessments off earlier.
“Ten years makes sense, that’s what we’ve always done,” Fischer said.
As far as the 3% interest rate, “I think we shouldn’t deviate from that interest rate ... we don’t earn that much on any of our money,” he said. “I think that’s a fair amount for these times.”
The project included improvements on Kamnic Street between Park Avenue Southeast and Third Avenue Northeast; First Avenue Southeast between Main Street and Kamnic Street and Memorial Drive, west of Kamnic street. The total cost of the improvements for the city is $477,374.80; $90,928.76 will be assessed to property owners, for a total project cost of $568,303.56.
The largest assessment will be to the Pierz School District, in the amount of $23,521.10.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved three sign permits for Horizon Health: one at Harmony House, one at United Friends and one at Rose Court;
• Approved a $150 donation to United Way of Morrison County;
• Set a council workshop for Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss long-range street improvements, use of the Hiemenz property, purchased by the city several years ago; the possibility of a chicken ordinance and a power supply discussion with Dave Berg, which will take place at 5 p.m. via Zoom; and
• Set the truth in taxation meeting for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the Pierz Senior Center.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
