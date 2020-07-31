Several residents in Pierz, told the City Council Monday they had a simple fix to slow drivers down to the 30 miles per hour posted speed limit.
The homeowners live on Third Avenue Northeast, where people turn east off of Main Street headed to County Road 39. The speed limit is 30 mph for several blocks before increasing to 45 past Kamnic Street, which runs past the schools.
The residents, Brian Gronsberg, Jonathon Scholl, Ratosha Wimmer and Penny Buch, said drivers begin to speed up right away, looking toward the 45 miles per hour sign.
Buch said people are hitting excessive speeds right as they turn off of Main Street.
“They are hitting 50 and above before hitting Edward Street,” she said. “Two families have two young children who will have to walk to school.”
The children will have to cross the street to get to school, she said.
In addition, as big trucks accelerate they make a lot of noise.
The residents came up with an idea that they felt could solve the problem with a minimum amount of money spent — a crosswalk and stop sign at Edward Street (about one block east of Main Street), allowing children to cross to the other side safely.
“We would like to increase the presence of Eric (police chief) and Sheriff’s Department,” Buch said.
She said now that she’s working from home she sees it is not weekend guests, but folks who live in Pierz.
“They know speed limit is 30 mph but they don’t care,” she said. “We’ll scream at them to slow down.” One driver got mouthy with a resident, she said.
The residents felt it was not out of the question for the city to extend the 30 mile per hour zone to the edge of the city, past Kamnic and to keep drivers at that speed until their are out of town.
Mayor Dave Fisher said for locals, old habits are hard to break.
“First thing that we have to note is that that street is a county road, we have to coordinate with county,” he said.
Police Chief Eric Hanneken said there is a concern on Third Avenue, on the west side of Main Street as well.
“Once people go by Thielen Meats, accelerating right out of town, that is one of the more patrolled streets in town,” he said. “But then we only have one squad during the day. They have a great point that needs to be addressed. The way to address it, I’m not sure of the correct way, especially when the county is involved.”
Hanneken also noted that while the blame is put on kids, it’s often their parents doing the speeding.
Another idea was to put an electronic speed sign on Third Avenue Northeast, which shows drivers how fast they are driving, such as the sign near the mobile home park on Third Avenue Northwest.
“We don’t run them all the time because people get used to these signs,” Hanneken said. He had asked the residents to come to the meeting so the Council could hear their concerns.
Fischer said the city had plans to redo that stretch of Third Avenue next summer.
Another idea was to move the 30 miles per hour speed sign closer to the turn off of Main Street, so drivers see it right away, maybe even one on both sides of the street.
City Administrator Bob Otremba said it’s the county’s responsibility because it’s a county road.
“They would take our input for sure,” he said.
“The last thing in the world we want is for someone to get hit there or anywhere in town,” Fischer said.
The city plans to contact the county regarding the possibility of making the speed limit 30 miles per hour to the edge of town on Third Avenue Northeast.
Pierz City Council Briefs
Other business at Monday’s Pierz City Council meeting:
• Approved, upon the recommendation of the Planning and Zoning Board, building permits for Cody Varner to build a 20-by-30-foot patio on the back of his house on Cassie Street; for Kurt and Tammy Fluharty to build a new home on Karst Street; and for Joy Leidenfrost to add a 24-by-12-foot storage shed on her property at Third Street Northwest;
• Approved Pierz Family Dentistry for the COVID-19 business assistance program. The business had submitted a request before June 1, but it couldn’t be found at City Hall. The EDA Board was in favor of this approval;
• Approved by unanimous roll call vote a resolution to issue a liquor license for the Pierz Golf Course. Previously, the course had been issued a 3.2 liquor license, but state law now allows for issuing a liquor license so strong beer can be served there, as well as wine and liquor;
• Approved exempt permits for Holy Trinity School for its steak and wine event in October, its school calendar raffle, Dec. 22, and its carnival, March 14, 2021;
• Approved an exempt permit for the Pierz Knights of Columbus to hold its annual buffalo feed raffle Jan. 30, 2021;
• Approved by unanimous roll call vote the request from the Fire Department to apply for a $5,000 Sourcewell grant for use to update training capabilities, including monitors to promote smaller group training and five tablets to be used for training as well. Firefighter Scott Saehr said a lot of departments are currently going to online training throughout the state, which allows departments to utilize online training. It is not a matching grant, so it will cost the city nothing;
• Approved CARES funding for the Pierz Fire Department to purchase four additional radios at a cost of $11,800. The department currently has 12 radios that are on average 10-plus years old and are on the old 800 megahertz system;
• Approved increases in Fire Department officer salaries including: chief from $1,350 to $2,500; assistant chief from $700 to $1,200; captain from $700 to $1,200; training officer from $700 to $1,200, secretary from $1,350 to $2,000 and assistant secretary from $300 to $400, all annual salaries. The addition annual expense to the city is about $1,700. Council Member Jacque Ballou said she felt it was long overdue and that the Council should revisit raises periodically; and
• Gave to the go-ahead to Pierz Police Chief Eric Hanneken to visit with Toby Egan about the possibility of becoming an inspector for rental properties within the city, especially homes that may present safety issues. The Council directed Hanneken to meet with Toby Egan and City Administrator Bob Otremba.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Aug. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
