Seven businesses in the city of Pierz that have been affected by the second round of restrictions announced by Governor Tim Walz, effective Nov. 20, are about to get some help. At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Pierz City Council decided to let the Economic Development Authority make a recommendation about offering these seven business a $2,500 grant.
The EDA recommended offering these grants.
In addition, the EDA recommended and the Council approved the forgiveness of the $2,500 loan portion of $5,000 COVID-19 business assistance relief packages offered to businesses in May. Those funds, taken from the Small Cities Development Grant the city received in 2010, were half grant and half interest-free loan.
The repayment of the $2,500 loan was to begin in March 2021 and last for 10 months.
Half of the funds distributed at that time, $37,500, was put back into the Small Cities Development Grant fund with CARES Act dollars the city received.
The Council approved forgiveness of the $2,500 loan portion of the funds, with Council Member Don Bujalski abstaining from the vote.
The Council also approved offering $2,500 grants to the seven businesses affected by the Governor’s order, provided the businesses fill out a grant application. The grants will come out of the Small Cities Development Grant.
For more information, businesses can call City Hall at (320) 468-6471.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting via Zoom, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a building permit for the Pierz School District to build a second greenhouse, just north of the current greenhouse;
• Approved the city’s budget with one change — the monthly rent for the public library will increase from $824 to $1,200, for a period of five years. The levy was approved at an increase of $11,371.25 (3.5%);
• Approved two resolutions regarding appraisal and purchase of property along the Third Avenue North street project;
• Designated Pierz City Hall as the city’s polling place;
• Denied a request from Pine Grove Zoo for a donation, as the city had already donated for 2020. The Council will consider a request if it is made for 2021;
• Approved an agreement with the Morrison County Animal Humane Society, at a cost of $1,316.25, to take any stray animals found within city limits. Police Chief Eric Hanneken said this was the only avenue the city has in dealing with stray animals;
• Approved an exempt permit for the Pierz Wrestling Club to hold a raffle in March 2021;
• Approved underwriting the Pierz Directory to be published by the Morrison County Record, at $1,000;
• Heard from Hanneken that as of Dec. 10, the Police Department had responded to 870 calls. Hanneken also told the Council he had updated the department’s policies as required by the Minnesota Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST);
• After discussing a possible change in the city bills for electricity, the Council tabled signing a contract with Dave Berg Consulting at a cost of $9,000 for an electric use study, until the city’s Electric Committee had met; and
• Approved the use of Campspot, campground reservation software, to aid in scheduling campground reservations in Pierz, and for additional advertising through the service. Mayor Dave Fischer said there is no charge to people who call the Pierz Clubhouse to make a reservation, but a small fee and credit card processing fee for people who reserve online. Fischer said for first-time campers, 10% of the first reservation generated by Campspot advertising would be paid to Campspot, but future reservations would cost the city nothing. City Administrator Bob Otremba said there is no installation charge, but it’s going to take four to six weeks to get set up.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Dec. 28, at 7 p.m.
