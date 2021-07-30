The process to build 13 twin homes and three single unit town homes, all rental units, on a lot on 143rd Street in Pierz can begin.
The Pierz City Council approved the developer’s agreement with Dale Kloss, under the business name River Valley Townhomes LLC. At its June 28 meeting, the Council voted to approve an 18-year tax increment finance (TIF) agreement for the development.
With the developer’s agreement in place, work can begin Aug. 1, with Phase I to be completed by the end of the year. City Administrator Bob Otremba said Phase I includes the purchase of the land, engineering and development of the road and utilities, which can realistically be completed by Dec. 31.
Phase II, which includes the construction of the homes, is to be completed by Dec. 31, 2022, provided there are no “unavoidable delays.”
As part of the agreement, the tax increment district will constitute a “housing district.” As such, the project must satisfy the income requirements for a qualified residential rental project. This means that at least 20% of the residential units in the project must be occupied or available for occupancy by persons whose incomes do not exceed 50% of the county median income, through termination date of the TIF.
The 3-0 vote was taken in the absence of Pierz City Clerk Kyle Bednar and Council Member Lynn Egan.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved concrete permits for John Preimesberger, Third Avenue Northeast, Jody and Shelly Nelson, Main Street South and Bob’s Lumber, Edward Street South; building permits for Kloss Homes LLC, new construction permit of single family home in Kloss’s development at Kloss Court; eight new construction permits of duplexes in the Kloss development; and for Red’s Auto to add on to a 10-by-10 foot building;
• Approved a fire protection well license with the township of Long Lake. The township put a well in its fire service area, which is not in the Pierz Fire Department service area, but offered that for use by the Pierz Fire Department if there is a call in that area. City Administrator Bob Otremba said the beauty of that is that the agreement will allow the Pierz Fire Department to use that well. The cost is $100 per year; and
• Approved using a matching $10,000 Sourcewell grant for utilities on the north end project;
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Dining Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.