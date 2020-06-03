Although the Rock, Roll & Stroll event was presented to the Pierz City Council at its Wednesday, May 27 meeting as going forward on a limited scale for the June event, the Pierz Commercial Club voted Monday, June 1, NOT to hole the June Rock, Roll & Stroll event set for this Thursday, June 4.

This was posted on the PCC's FB page about 9:30 p.m. June 1:

"It's with heavy hearts that we pop on to inform you that the JUNE RRS will not be proceeding as planned. Despite being within CDC guidelines with our planning... on a very narrow vote, the PACC voted to NOT continue with the June show.

We know this disappoints many. We hope to be able to hold our July show, and will announce when it comes closer."

