The reunion committee of the Pierz Healy High Class of 1976 is looking for a number of classmates to let them know of the plans for a 45th class reunion.
Plans are for the reunion to take place the weekend of Pierz Oktoberfest, Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Red Rooster in Genola.
The committee has no contact information for a number of classmates, so is asking for help in notifying the following classmates:
Valerie Becker, Jim Becker, Rose Block, Jerry Boser, Larry and Gwen Brausen, Russell Dexter, Terry Freolich, Dave and Susie Gall, Donna Gangl, Mike Gold, Mary Gross, Mark and Gwen Gruber, Randy Gulden, Bonnie Herold, Jeff Meyer, Darlene Hiemenz, Dave Jacobson, Mike and Kathy Jutz, Dave and Luann Kasper, GLoria Keehr, Janel Kobilka, Larry Lampert, Gerard Langer, Glen Litke, Kevin Lochner, Carol Loidolt, Tim and Carol Luberts, Lacy Lucking, Jeff Majerus, Jane Marshik, Harvey Gross, Laurie (Menke) Millner, Ruthann Murphy, Leslie Nash, Alan Nygard, Julie Okroi, Steve Parsons, Jolene Paulsen, John Gross, Jim Persson, John Poepping, Lil Pohlkamp, Diane Pohlkamp, Dona and Danny Janson, Donna (Herold) Poser, Guy Preimesberger, Bill and Lori Przybilla, and Dale and Mark Schraut.
Send information or ask questions by emailing terrykornberg@gmail.com.
