Minnesota Power is increasing electrical rates for the city of Pierz by 7%. To offset the increase, the Pierz City Council voted to raise its electrical rate to residents by 5%, plus a $2 increase to the base rate.
Mayor Dave Fischer is a member of the city’s Electric Committee, serving with Don Bujalski, Mike Menden and City Administrator Bob Otremba. The committee felt the need to pass the increase on, as the city made less money on its electricity than in the past. “We need to at least recoup what Minnesota Power is raising,” Fischer said.
He said the committee felt the most prudent solution was to increase the rate by 5% and add $2 to the base rate.
The base rate pays for use of equipment, such as transformers, and the first 50 kilowatts of electricity.
Otremba said he had done some electrical cost comparisons with the city of Randall and the city of Brainerd.
“Our base rate is pretty low compared to those,” he said.
The committee had also discussed in the past, restructuring how electricity is billed to more closely align with Minnesota Power’s structure. It was decided to wait until a study by Dave Berg Consulting LLC is completed.
“We did approve that study by Dave Berg, but we wanted to stay with the same structure as now,” Otremba said. “It probably will change with Dave Berg’s study.”
“This is something when I first got on Electric Committee we talked about changing the way we bill,” Fischer said.
The Council’s vote to increase the electrical rate was unanimous. Council Member Jacque Ballou was not in attendance.
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Witnessed the swearing in of elected city officials including Mayor Dave Fischer and Clerk Kyle Bednar, both re-elected. Also re-elected was Council Member Jacque Ballou, who was not present at the meeting;
• Heard the Planning and Zoning Board recommend that tiny homes, but not recreational park trailers, be allowed into the mobile home park. The Planning and Zoning Board was asked to discuss with the city’s building inspector time lines for skirting and fastening down structures. The Council did not vote on changes to the ordinance at Monday’s meeting;
• Designated the Morrison County Record as the city’s official newspaper;
• Appointed Lynn Egan as acting mayor in Mayor Dave Fischer’s absence;
• Designated both Farmers and Merchants and Unity Bank as the city’s official depositories;
• Approved the fee schedule and committee appointments;
• Accepted the retirement of firefighter Mike Menden, who served the Pierz Fire Department for 27 years, effective Dec. 21, 2020. “I know, as you all know, it’s a huge commitment being on the Fire Department. You can’t dictate when calls are going to come — they tell you when they are going to come. We appreciate his service and thank him for that,” Fischer said; and
• Approved a payment of $11,542.70 to Knife River for 2020 street improvements. Bill Zidon, engineer with the Short Elliott Hendrickson, said this will not be last payment. The last payment is being held until the spring, to ensure the grass is growing where it was replanted.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Jan. 25, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
