During its Council workshop Monday, Jan. 28, the Pierz City Council:
• Heard a presentation from Hometown Fiber, a broadband service consulting firm, regarding what it could do for the city’s internet access. Kyle Moorhead, owner and founder, said his company not only does a walk-through in town, but also does GIS mapping and researches what internet providers are already in town and what they provide and where, and whether there are any gaps in the service. In addition, Hometown Fiber helps with finding grant funding. The cost for the service to research and provide maps is $3,275. Mayor Dave Fischer said Midco, one of the city’s current providers, is proposing an upgrade and that perhaps the Council should determine how that would impact the city’s service, before a decision is made about Hometown Fiber; and
• Discussed the 2024 capital street improvement plan briefly, with a feasibility report by Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) to be presented to the Council, possibly in February. Since several changes had been made since the map was done in 2018-19, SEH will also provide a new map.
During the regular meeting Monday, the Council:
• Approved a conditional services by exception agreement with Minnesota Power stating the city of Pierz will install, own and operate electrical facilities in Minnesota Power’s assigned services area to provide electric service to any current and new customer on Park Avenue, specifically customers 613, 615, 617, 619, 621, 623, 627 and the Hiemenz property, which the city owns and will put the nine-hole addition to its golf course. The cost for the city is $10,177.66, which includes buying the equipment from Minnesota Power and the connection to the city’s electrical system;
• Approved a renewal of consumption and display permit for the Pierz Golf Course and Campground;
• Approved a special event application for Bootlegger’s Bar for July 15, the night before Freedom Fest;
• Approved an amendment to the Pierz Fire Relief Association bylaws, that clarifies that a firefighter must retire on the same day of the month as they started, to claim that month for retirement benefits;
• Approved a donation of $1,000 to Horizon Health for its Faith in Action program; and
• Approved a pass-through donation of $1,500 from the Pierz Fire Relief Association to Pierz Freedom Fest.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Dining Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.