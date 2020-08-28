In business Monday, Aug. 24, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved building permits for J.D. Folger to add a concrete driveway and patio at his residence on Cassie Street; for Alyssa and Kyle Martin to erect a privacy fence at their home on Main Street; and to Dan Sauer for a concrete driveway and patio at his home on Park Avenue Southeast;
• Approved reappointing Herb Broschofsky to the Rich Prairie Sewer and Water District Board;
• Accepted the resignation of Rick Wacker as a firefighter, since he moved out of the response area;
• Approved the purchase of a used reel mower for the golf course for $20,306.25 including tax. The mower will replace the city’s mower that was purchased used in 2003 or 2004. Funds will come from the Golf Course Fund, which currently has about $60,000 in it, City Administrator Bob Otremba said;
• Approved letting the 5% reduction in electric bills expire at the end of August;
• Set a budget workshop for Monday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m. ;
• Learned Otremba had received a request from a resident to keep chickens in town. Since city ordinance does not permit keeping farm animals in city limits, Council Member Don Bujalski asked Otremba to direct the resident to the Planning and Zoning Board to learn the process to file for a variance; and
• Approved by resolution the receipt of $723.71 from the county for the General Election, Nov. 3. This is a part of CARES funding provided by the county and about 80% will be used to separate voting booths, Otremba said.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
