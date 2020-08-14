With Scott Hedlund of Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH) in attendance, the Pierz City Council started the process on the Third Avenue North project for 2021.
The Council approved a pair of measures: A contract with SEH for easement acquisition support, and approving an appraisal quote.
Hedlund included a letter, which explained the project and what was needed to get started.
The project, which is part of the Safe Routes To School Improvements, will improve Third Avenue North between Centennial Drive and Kamnic Street.
The improvements include street reconstruction, new storm sewer, sanitary sewer and water main. It will also include construction of a new trail.
One of the first steps, according to Hedlund, is to acquire rights of way, or easements from 41 different parcels that will be impacted by the project.
“With the type of funding that we have, there are certain processes that you have to follow to acquire the right of way,” Hedlund said.
The Council voted unanimously to approve SEH as a support system to be billed hourly.
However, Hedlund said that City Administrator Bob Otremba, along with other city staff, will likely do much of the work.
“We did it with the 2013 project too, and it worked really well, to have the city administrator to chase down a lot of this stuff, and it’s like herding cats a little bit,” Hedlund said. “But getting everything signed and back to us, a lot of administrative parts to this, some staff in the city can work on it.”
He said that SEH is there for any questions they may have.
The second step that Hedlund had the Council approve was accepting a bid from Kelly Lindstrom for $8,500 for appraisal of the property in question.
“We’ve worked with her on a number of other projects, and she is more than qualified,” Hedlund said.
The Council also approved that measure unanimously.
Hedlund said that the project will now take another step forward.
“The goal is to get the offer letters out by October,” Hedlund said. “We’re well on our way.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business, Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved the following building permits: Amanda Leidenfrost on Vincent Avenue for a concrete patio, Noah Thomsen on Third Avenue Northeast to replace an existing sidewalk, Jesse Thommes on Edward street to build an 11-by-11-foot shed next to an existing garage, Charles Meyer on Edward Street to build a 12-by-12-foot storage shed and Tony Kahlhammer to replace an 8-by-12-foot patio and add on a 10-by-12-foot patio;
• Approved on a 4-1 vote (Don Bujalski voted no) to accept the Pierz Foods loading dock to be relocated, with the county paying for 50%, the city 25% and Pierz Foods 25%, the city’s portion would come out of the SCDP fund;
• Approved a change order, as well as the second payment of $49,887.07 for the 2020 street improvement project; and
• Approved the hiring of Phil Scribner as assistant fire chief as well as opening his former position of training coordinator for hire.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council will be at 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 24, in the Senior Center.
