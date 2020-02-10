Four Pierz Healy High students involved in Business Professionals of America (BPA) took part in Region 7 competition in Alexandria, Jan. 24. Those placing include (from left): Cole Andres, first in business law and ethics, fourth in fundamentals of accounting and second in personal finance management and financial math and analysis concepts; Adam Funk placed second in graphic design promotion and 13th in interview skills; Simon Kroll placed first in several areas including Linux operation systems, computer security, PC servicing and troubleshooting, information technology concepts, financial math and analysis concepts and computer programming concepts, second in digital communication and design concepts and third in business marketing management concepts; and Katelyn Smude placed 10th in interview skills. Andres, Funk and Kroll will advance to state BPA competition in Minneapolis, March 5 - 7. The Pierz BPA adviser is Geri Pohlkamp.
