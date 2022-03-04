The Pierz City Council approved several items on its agenda, Monday, to bring Pierz Townhomes to the city. The approvals were for the final plat and 18-year tax increment financing (TIF) District.
The district is a 45-acre piece of property located on the west side of Park Avenue. The Roaches purchased the property in 2017, with the intention to build rental townhomes.
Roach Development plans to construct 20 buildings, totaling 40 rental units, with a preliminary estimate market value of $2.4 million. Each unit will have two bathrooms, an attached two-car garage, and rent will include heat, sewer/water and garbage, as well as all maintenance, mowing and plowing. The property will be managed by Roach Development.
No one spoke for or against the project during a public hearing.
Construction will begin in 2022, with expected completion by Dec. 31, 2023.
City Administrator Bob Otremba indicated a $7,500 park fee has been made to the city by Roach Development.
Pierz City Council Briefs:
In other business Monday, the Pierz City Council:
• Heard from Fire Chief Dan Rocheleau that the Fire Department responded to 91 calls for 2021, and estimated the dollar loss due to fires and accidents at $747,000. He said calls were up from the previous year, but it had been a pretty active grass fire season. “It was busy down there at the hall,” he said;
• Learned from Rocheleau that the Department took part in a controlled burn at the Dave Britz property. The Little Falls Fire Department had been invited to train with Pierz;
• Learned from Rocheleau that the Department is working on a grant for new bunker gear that he said increased in price by 25% — about $125,000 for the 26 firefighters. He said the current bunker gear is between 16 – 20 years old and needs to be upgraded. The gear protects firefighters from a multitude of things, including cancer. They should know by October whether the Department’s grant request was successful;
• Approved funding the Pierz Fire Relief Association pension fund for firefighters at $550 per firefighter or $14,300 and also approved the retirement fund for firefighters to pay out $3,000 per year of service, as opposed to $2,800 per year. This is due to the retirement fund currently at 118% of the department’s need, said firefighter Steve Boser;
• Approved signing a resolution to be sent to the Legislature, as recommended by League of Minnesota Cities, to support keeping local housing authority;
• Approved a donation to Pierz Community Services in the amount of $3,025, the same as last year;
• Heard from Public Works Director Eric Gaffke that the city has a low-blow snowblower attached to a skidder. He said it doesn’t move as much snow as it looks like it should be capable of. There are high-flow options out there, he said, and he like to sell the current snowblower, which is pretty new, and purchase a high-flow option. He’d also like to explore the purchase of a front end loader for use in the city. In the winter, he said the city would have many uses for it, including removing snowbanks, which the city currently pays other contractors to do. Gaffke said he will look at options down the road to present to the Council;
• Learned Gaffke will soon take the exam to become a tree inspector; and
• Approved an upgrade to the city’s telephone network through Midcontinent Communications. It is about $120 more per month, but offers options to transfer calls between departments, including the golf course, City Hall and Police Department, and includes individual voicemail capability.
The next meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 14, at 7 p.m.
