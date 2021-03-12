Upon a recommendation of the Economic Development Authority (EDA), the Pierz City Council approved a gap financing loan for Shawn and Ashley Janson, at its Monday meeting.
The Jansons plan to purchase Hartmann’s — a cornerstone business that’s been in the community since 1895, as well as the attached Lloyd’s Discount Liquor. Both businesses are currently owned by Lloyd and Donna Boeder.
The $25,000 is one of three gap financing loans the Jansons are seeking, in addition to bank loans they are working on. The other gap financing loans being sought are from the North Central Economic Development Association ($91,500) and Morrison County Community Development ($53,500), both at 5.25% interest, according to paperwork in the Council packets.
The Pierz gap financing loan will be at 2% interest, and paid back over 10 years.
“I think it’s a good thing for the town and community that someone is going to take that on,” said City Clerk Kyle Bednar. “Lloyd has been trying to sell it for a while.”
Having a young family come to town and keeping the business in town was a plus for Bednar.
Mayor Dave Fischer said gap financing is a way to help small businesses get going and keep going.
“I’m excited about this — it’s essential to keep these businesses in the community — especially a hardware store,” Fischer said Wednesday. “When residents start driving out of town to get certain items, they also stop and get other items. Anything we can get people to shop for in town benefits the entire community.”
Fischer said the gap financing comes from the EDA Fund, which is non-taxpayer money.
“That money has been earned through EDA type projects and TIF (tax increment financing) projects,” he said. “It’s money we have available that we can either do gap financing or TIF start-up stuff.”
He said the city has four funds that are set aside for this type of financial help for businesses — EDA funds, two Small Business Development funds and a Minnesota Investment Fund.
These funds are repaid at a modest interest rate, replenishing the fund and adding to it. The original assets in these funds came from federal grants. “That’s how they start,” Fischer said.
Boeder, who has been at the store for 51 years, not including working there as a high school student, said there’s a way to go yet with lots of paperwork to sign, before he was willing to talk about the sale.
“It’s not sold yet. We’re still doing paperwork and working on it,” Boeder said.
“We’re getting closer. Three to four weeks we’ll have a definite answer,” Boeder said. “Then we’ll sit down and have a nice chat.”
Pierz City Council Briefs
In other business at Monday’s meeting, the Pierz City Council:
• Approved a Minnesota Investment Fund (MIF) loan extension for Midwest Processors, because the company could not reach the number of employees required due to COVID. The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) recommended the extension. The unanimous vote followed a public hearing, where no one was present;
• Approved a liquor license transfer from Lloyd and Donna Boeder, owners of Lloyd’s Discount Liquor, to Shawn and Ashley Janson, who are planning to purchase the business;
• Approved building permits for Dale Kloss to build a home on Karst Avenue and to Pierz Legion Ballpark to build an addition to the concession stand;
• Approved selling Kory Hoheisel half of the fencing the city had purchased in 2017, originally intended for use around the Pierz Golf Course, along Park Avenue for $4,255.55. Those interested in the remaining fencing can call City Hall at (320) 468-6471;
• Approved a gambling permit for Pierz Youth Baseball to hold a raffle at the Pierz Legion Park - Hellie Field, with the drawing to take place Aug. 7;
• Approved a $3,025 donation to Pierz Community Education for area activities;
• Approved signing a resolution to show support to the city of Little Falls in its quest to implement a .05% sales tax increase to fund a recreational center in Little Falls. The letter of support will be used when the city of Little Falls presents the matter to the state Legislature to gain approval to put it on the ballot for voters. Mayor Dave Fischer noted the school will be able to use the center for various tournaments and Council Member Lynn Egan also pointed out the facility will include child care space;
• Approved an increase in solid waste fees by 50 cents for residents for the drive-by fee and 50 cents for each garbage can. There will be no increase in recycling fees;
• Accepted a $3,786 recycling grant from Morrison County and a $1,082.25 grant from the county for a cleanup day; and
• Learned the city will take over organization of Pierz Garage Sale Days, scheduled for May 19 - 21, and approved the city’s cleanup day as Saturday, May 22, from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Residents can contact City Hall for details about garage sale days.
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, March 22.
