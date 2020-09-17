The Pierz City Council debated a 2.5% or 3.5% preliminary levy increase, settling on a 3.5% with the knowledge that it could reduce that amount for the final levy. A 2.5% increase for the city’s levy would be $333,000 up from $324,884.75 in 2020, with a 3.5% increase at $336,256.
City Administrator Bob Otremba prepared a property tax calculator for the Council. It showed that the tax base in Pierz has increased from $805,597 in 2019, to $844,527 in 2020 and is expected to be $909,370 in 2021.
However, the 2021 amount is set on the county’s preliminary numbers. The city won’t know the exact levy base until February 2021.
“The difficult part of this is that it’s preliminary,” Otremba said. “All this work is kind of shaking the dice.”
What the city needs is X-amount of dollars to balance the budget, whether it’s from the levy, the electric fund or whatever, he said.
Otremba said the city has had a deficit in the General Fund since 2015, “Even though our overall budget does not have a deficit because we have enterprise funds, like electric and solid waste, that make up for some of that.”
He said last year, the city made some progress on the budget with only about a negative $60,000 in the General Fund.
“This year the one thing that really hurt us was interest rates on CDs,” he said.
The Council also wants to start putting more money aside for street maintenance and street project funds.
According to Otremba’s calculations, the difference between a 2.5% and 4% increase on a property valued at $142,900 would be about $7 per year on the city’s portion, taking into consideration the larger tax base.
City Clerk Kyle Bednar, an accountant, said he appreciated Otremba’s spreadsheet.
“Based on what I see we could go as high as 7% without increasing people’s property taxes,” he said.
Bednar said since he’s been on the Council, the city has been budgeting a deficit.
“We need to make up ground somewhere,” he said, encouraging Council members to think about when is the time to make up ground, perhaps in a year with more tax base because it makes it easier for residential property owners.
“I’m not at 7% — probably somewhere about 4.5%,” Bednar said.
Council Member Jacque Ballou agreed with Bednar.
“Just looking at construction, roads, projects — it’s not fiscally responsible to not have an increase of more than what we had in the past,” she said. “Since we had 3% and went down to 2.5%, with people building here, that’s more pressure on roads. If we can do that at a time when it’s not going to hugely impact our residents, it’s fiscally responsible for the city to do that. Not that it won’t impact people, but it will be a minimal impact on our residents. I think I’m more in between 3.5% and 4%, because I see the longevity on what we are trying to do and construction projects.”
Council Member Don Bujalski said he was looking at everything going on with the COVID-19 virus.
“I see what the COVID has done with all this instability all over and I would be more in favor of the 2.5%. I see some hardships coming along with what’s going to affect not only our residents, but see it in our businesses not opening up,” he said.
Council Member Lynn Egan said she was not in favor of anything over 2.5%.
“We do have to plan for roads and infrastructure. At the same time, we have to be very careful too,” she said.
Egan noted some businesses are doing very well, but some are not. She also pointed to the cost of groceries. “It’s $100 more and it’s not going down,” she said.
Also with the cost of construction and building houses increasing, “It would be nice to say that we’re going to have a lot more houses built (increasing tax base). I just think we need to stay at the 2.5%,” she said.
Mayor Dave Fischer noted the impact at a 3% increase was about $15 a year for that $142,000 property.
“I don’t know if we want to go a lot more than that. We do have to look out for ourselves, we have projects coming up,” he said. “I’m OK with 2.5% to 3%.”
Unless property values increase, Fischer felt the 3% would be a low impact.
Egan said she and her husband had been looking at the county’s Beacon because of some work they were doing at their home.
“It’s scary what they’re proposing property taxes go up — they’re going to tax us right out of our community,” she said.
Most residents haven’t seen those yet on Beacon, she said.
“We looked at other residences and it looks like everybody’s is going up,” she said.
Otremba said it was important to understand the history and that every property went up on the Pierz portion of the levy.
The mayor said the reason property taxes in Pierz have been going up is because homes in Pierz are selling for more.
“That’s happening everywhere,” he said.
“My concern is that it’s not just taxing us out of our homes, but do we have the job capacity to afford that,” Ballou asked, pointing to what a mortgage would be on a $250,000 home and the numbers of jobs requiring degrees.
“We have typically set it and let it go, but we don’t have to,” Fischer said, because the Council can vote for a lower final levy.
With a budget deficit of $112,000, Bednar said he felt the Council needed to do something.
“Moving forward, we have to plan on what we’re going do with our roads,” Fischer said.
Ballou said she’d be OK at 3.5%, and would like to go higher, but understands the concerns, especially with COVID-19.
“I get it. No one is immune to all of this. We all have our struggles, but we also want a town that’s going to thrive and not struggle either,” she said. “Every little bit helps and we’re not over taxing, I don’t feel. We are taking a look at the businesses and I can definitely see that some businesses are struggling and some are thriving, we want to be cognizant of that.”
Wanting to set the preliminary levy Monday, the Council unanimously agreed to a 3.5% preliminary levy increase, with the intention to revisit the numbers before the final levy. The final levy will be set at the Dec. 14 meeting, following a truth in taxation meeting.
Pierz City Council Briefs
Other business at Monday’s Pierz City Council meeting:
• Approved building permits for Becky Hoffman, 312 Ronald Avenue, to put up a 10-foot privacy fence, replacing a chain link fence; for Jonathon Scholl, 106 Third Ave. NE, to replace a privacy fence along the alley as the former fence was damaged by a car; Ronald Meyer, 398 Kamnic Street to put a propane tank on his property; and John Preimesberger, 110 13th Ave. NE to put up a 28-by-44 foot shed to replace a 12-by-18 foot shed currently on the property;
• Approved taking part in the Salvation Army Heat Share Program;
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the Pierz Oktoberfest, passing through the Pierz Fire Relief Association;
• Approved a $76,610 bid from Mid-Minnesota Excavation for work on the erosion on hole 5 at the Pierz Golf Course. The city received grants for the repair, with the city paying 10% of the cost; and
• Approved an access agreement for Pierz Foods, with the city paying 25%, about $19,250. Pierz Foods will pay 25% and the county will pay 50% — $38,500. The agreement is needed as the county plans road work and the city plans a portion of a trail on Third Avenue North. Pierz Foods occasionally blocks the road to accept deliveries, and through the agreement will build a loading dock to the building’s west and only accept deliveries from the Summer Street North side;
The next regular meeting of the Pierz City Council is Monday, Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. at the Pierz Senior Center.
