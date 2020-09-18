To the Editor:
This is in response to the letter to the editor Sept 13 by a 12-year-old contributor.
You are correct – you have been lied to. But not so much by President Trump as by the media. They continue to tell us:
• Trump is a Russian agent – after the Mueller investigation proved otherwise.
• The racial demonstrations have been mostly peaceful – after 10’s of millions of dollars of damage.
• Hydroxychloroquine is dangerous — after being used safely for a half-century and proven effective in early treatment of COVID-19.
• The sky is falling because – fill in the blank.
How often must a news source be proven wrong before people begin to search elsewhere for dependable news? It’s easy to watch your favorite TV station and get only one side of news stories. It’s harder to search for both sides of a story to form a balanced, objective opinion.
Watch channels you would not normally watch; learn who gets things wrong and who gets it right. Search for internet articles by respected physicians and journalists who have track records at reporting truth. Getting one side of a story often leads to wrong conclusions. — Tom Kilian, Upsala
