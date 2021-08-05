The Paramount Theatre in downtown St. Cloud was established as the Sherman Theatre in 1921. The history of the building on St. Germain Street includes original architectural details and design, but it also includes the countless people whose lives have been enriched by the decades of entertainment and artistic events that have been presented under its roof. The Paramount serves more than the people of St. Cloud, but includes communities for miles around.
Christmas Eve 1921, was opening night at the Sherman Theatre, as the Paramount was known then. Lillian Gish in the silent film “Way Down East” was playing on the screen while a 10-piece orchestra played. Tickets were 50 cents each.
“There were originally 1,700 seats in the theatre,” said Gretchen Boulka, director of performing arts. “There are now 806 seats. The main floor seats 500 and there are 306 in the balcony.”
The silent movie era lasted another 10 years, but it was the era of vaudeville acts and live entertainment. There were animal acts, political debates, wrestling matches, bands and choirs.
“There might be 20 artists waiting backstage for their turn to perform,” Boulka said. “The only way to get paid was by being called to go onstage.”
It was in 1930 that the theatre was renamed the Paramount, in homage to New York City’s great Paramount Theatre. Then came the Depression years and things slowed down. That was followed by World War II.
A live organ broadcast was begun in 1938 by local radio station KFAM. In 1942, new theatre seats were installed, designed for a more comfortable experience. War bond rallies were held at the Paramount during the war.
In 1946, another remodeling was completed. This time, the theatre was equipped to show Cinemascope films.
During the 1950s, the focus of the theatre changed from live events and entertainment to feature films. During the 1960s, the theatre hosted the Miss St. Cloud contest on the main auditorium floor. Due to increased theatre safety concerns, the balcony had been closed to patrons.
It was a time of blockbuster movies, showcased on the big screen of the theatre. Films such as “The Godfather,” “Jaws” and “Star Wars” drew crowds.
“A common memory of patrons during that time was seeing bats fly around overhead during the movies,” Boulka said. “It was a time of disrepair, when the theatre was selling off some things simply to stay afloat.”
In 1984, the St. Cloud Housing and Redevelopment Authority purchased the theatre to save it from destruction. Ironically, the theatre sustained quite a bit of smoke and water damage after a fire, the following year.
The Paramount Preservationists group along with countless local citizens worked tirelessly to save the building and renovate it. The group later became the Paramount Arts Resource Trust.
“The fire changed the future here,” Boulka said. “The city was considering options such as tearing down the building and putting up a parking ramp.”
In 1997 and 1998, GLT Architects restored the interior. The plaster and ornamentation in the lobby duplicates the original.
“During the restoration, much of the building was gutted. But the theatre still has the original fire curtain (between the stage and the theatre seating) with the Sherman Theatre design on it,” said Boulka. “The chandeliers in the lobby had been sold years before. A theatre in Staples contacted us prior to selling their building (with the chandeliers) and they were brought back to the Paramount.”
Following the reopening in 1998, the three resident theatre groups that were primary users of the theatre were Stearns County Theatrical, Central Minnesota Children’s Theater and the Troupe Theater.
The city of St. Cloud purchased the building in 2005, and maintains it. The Paramount Arts Resource Trust is the organization that operates within the walls, responsible for running the nonprofit arts programming.
“After the reopening, it was important that the theatre be a resource for local artists, and also their ‘home.’ They needed a stage, a space,” Boulka said. “GREAT Theater in Waite Park is our current primary user.”
GREAT Theater uses the Paramount stage for 13 weeks of the September - May season. There are also 10 - 15 community theater groups from smaller communities in the area that use the theatre.
“There are dance performances, school district shows, the annual Nutcracker with the Little Falls-based Stroia ballet. St. John’s Prep uses the theatre for a week and the Fabulous Armadillos appear every year,” she said. “About half are local groups and half are other groups that we bring in. Most are music groups, sometimes drama.”
Some of the people and groups appearing at the Paramount in the past have been “The Revolution,” Clint Black, Marty Haggard, Wynonna Judd, Joan Baez and Roseanne Cash.
This month, there will be a screening with a local connection. Erik Helgeson is the executive producer of the 2019 film, “Tuscaloosa.” Friday, Aug. 20, there will be a meet-and-greet time prior to the movie screening, when patrons can meet the director and producers. Tickets are $12.
A 100th birthday block party will be held Thursday, Aug. 26, from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. It is a free event featuring family entertainment, live music, artists, food, drinks and more.
The Paramount is not only a theatre but a visual arts facility, featuring local, regional and national artists. The events, shows and displays throughout the theatre show off the multi-disciplinary talents of the artists to great effect.
Boulka is currently working on arrangements to show the movie which played opening night 100 years ago, “Way Down East,” as part of the birthday celebration year.
“We’re looking for an organist to accompany the movie, in place of the original orchestra,” she said. “We have a recorded score ready as a backup.”
The past 18 months have been a time when many arts organizations closed because of lockdowns and other restrictions. The vision for the Paramount Center for the Arts is that all art will change people. Boulka invites people to be a part of that vision and the future of the theatre.
“We have been very fortunate to be in a place where we can grow,” Boulka said. “We are rebuilding staff and working to get patrons to come back in large numbers, with donors continuing to give, so that we can continue.”
