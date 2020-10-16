To the Editor:
Every day, 365 days a year, over 4,000 babies are killed by abortion. Who hears their cries for a cure? Only by changing our laws on abortion and praying to God will a cure be found.
Speak up for the innocent. Pray and vote pro-life. “Before I formed you in the womb, I knew you. (Jeremiah 1:5). — Joyce Block, Royalton
