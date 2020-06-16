Testing of the Little Falls outdoor warning sirens will be held today, Tuesday, June 16, at 1 p.m.

***This is only a test to ensure the siren is working properly. ***

If this were a real event, please remember to take the following precautions for safety:

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

