A project that has been on the table for the Upsala School Board for more than seven months received final bid approval at the May board meeting, Wednesday.
The first presentation made to the board regarding LED lights was in October 2019, given by a representative of the Bright Schools Project. That concerned replacing lighting throughout the school facility. The Board then made the decision to look to someone more local about it.
Mike Fuchs of Michael’s Electric spoke at the November meeting, giving suggestions of which areas of the buildings to replace first. He also let the Board know about rebate options that were available through Minnesota Power, but only through the end of 2019.
The Board approved the replacement of the highest-maintenance lights in the highest-use areas to qualify for the rebate. The cafeteria, the old gym, the stage and the band room received the new, efficient, low-energy usage lights. The $3,032.82 rebate check for this work was received and approved by the Board at this week’s meeting.
Up for discussion at the meeting were bids from Michael’s Electric and Freeport Electric for LED work on the exterior lights. Michael’s Electric submitted a bid for $12,600 for all soffit lights, the front school sign and light poles. Freeport Electric submitted a bid with three options. It was the third option that most closely matched what the Michael’s Electric bid covered, and the Freeport bid was $26,000.
The Board approved the $12,600 bid from Michael’s.
“The Michael’s quote was closest to Option 3 from Freeport Electric and we wanted to make sure before approving the project that we were comparing the same information,” said Supt. Vern Capelle.
The LED light projects are being done as part of the district’s long-term facility maintenance goals. Savings with the LED lighting are projected to be approximately $4,400 per year, once the entire school is done.
Upsala School Board Briefs
Other business coming before the Upsala School Board its May 27 meeting included:
• Approved donations of $100 from Rahn’s Oil and Propane, $50 donation from Mary Evens for the Class of 2020, $200 from Upsala Motors for the Class of 2020, $500 from Ken and Nancy Theisen for the Class of 2020 – Patricia Ditlevson scholarship and $34.59 from kindergarten student Joseph Rahn and third-grade student Nick Warner for the playground;
• Approved the donation of a portable lighting system from the Word of Life Church;
• Accepted letters of resignation from paraprofessionals Brooklyn Thieschafer and Samantha Streed;
• Approved the contract for Elizabeth Thell as Tier 3 licensed elementary teacher;
• Approved the summer long-term maintenance facility projects presented by Supt. Vern Capelle;
• Approved a quote from Stone-Krueger to re-coat the main gym floor. “The gym floor requires a bit of repainting and touch up, hence, the larger cost for recoating the finish,” Capelle said. “We also are completing this to insure that we have it sealed properly to prevent moisture damage from excess humidity. We don’t have damage at the moment, but are performing this project as a proactive measure since our gym is not air conditioned in the summer and we do see periods where the humidity levels are very high;”
• Closed the Board meeting to discuss personnel issues. A projected 15-minute discussion time became 35 minutes before reopening;
• Approved the contract renewal for speech pathologist Karlee Peterson; and
• Approved a non-renewal of contract for secondary English teacher Mary Gondringer. The roll-call vote of 5-1 included a dissenting vote by member Andrew Wensmann.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, June 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the high school media center.
