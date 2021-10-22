To the Editor:
Freedom is holy. Our soldiers throughout history have spilled their blood, broken their bones, burnt and scarred their bodies and died for holy freedom.
What have we done to keep our government open, honest and accountable to the people? We are informed, but not enough and it takes a will. Then there are those afraid and don’t take the time to fully look at the facts.
Recently, our financial freedom is being threatened. The fat cats in Congress continue spending, then wonder how they will pay.
But wait, Congress in cahoots with the IRS has a plan. We are grateful, until we hear the plan.
Constant surveillance of the American people’s checking and savings accounts. Mandate credit unions and banks to report to the IRS the people’s transactions in those accounts of $600 or more and put it into law to tax that money.
We the people stand before Congress with dumb looks and do nothing. I cannot prove this, but I surmise it will be accomplished.
Are we the rich they talk about?
Let’s make an effort and change this picture. Contact your representatives in Congress and give them a mandate back —
“Don’t mess with our bank accounts!” Mean it and “watch dog” their votes. — Kate Festler, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.