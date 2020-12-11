Lance

Lance Otremba and Kiara Olesch have been named as the ExCEL representatives from Pierz.

ExCEL stands for “Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership” and is a unique recognition program sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL). It is designed exclusively for Minnesota high school juniors who are active in school activities, who show leadership qualities and who are model citizens.

Kiara Olesch

Olesch is the daughter of Amie and Shawn Olesch. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, softball, Peer Helping, WEB, band, Honor Band, Jazz Band, Pit Band, Pep Band and Youth Group.

Otremba is the son of Bob and Tina Otremba. He is involved in football, golf, choir, Jazz Choir, Acapella Choir, band, Honor Band, Jazz Band, Pit Band, Pep Band, Knowledge Bowl, Minnesota Honor Society, Peer Helping and Youth Group.

