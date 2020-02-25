Sister Carolyn Law has practiced Brain Integration Therapy (BIT) for nearly 10 years after realizing the technique could help with some of her counseling patients.
BIT is a process that uses physiology and acupressure to balance the brain and improve brain function. Law said BIT can help with many academic and emotional challenges by increasing focus, concentration, memory, self-esteem, learning ability and more.
“What it does is it uses the energy of the body to get the brain online, to use computer language, and then get the parts of the brain to talk to each other. So the energy is like what Chinese doctors would use with acupuncture, but we just use light touch on the front of the body and around the head to target how energy is flowing into the brain, based on this Chinese medicine view of how the body works,” Law said.
Both adults and children can benefit from this therapy, Law said. With children, she often sees a struggle with attention deficit where often smart, capable kids may not be able to sit and focus or are struggling with a particular subject. Law said BIT can really help kids or adults struggling with these problems.
“It’s like some parts of the brain never switched on, and by switching it on, the brain will work much more efficiently and productively,” she said.
When law first meets a patient, she checks their BIT profile and asks the body questions in search of a subconscious muscle response.
“I’ll start asking the body questions and there’s three parts to it. The first part is, we have this energy field around our head and there are polarities like the north and south pole of the earth. So, right-left, front to back and top-bottom. In particular, if the right and left one are switched, the brain has to work a lot harder to get information where it needs to go to be able to process it. By doing this energy balance you get that straightened out, then the brain can work faster and doesn’t have to expend so much energy doing the task. So homework, for example, will become easier,” Law said.
While Law is checking for imbalances, the patient is lying down on a table and Law will ask the questions while connecting to muscles and feeling for a response. She corrects the polarities, if they’re unbalanced, by holding stimulation points on the front and back of the head.
“Because we’ve been asking the body to look at this, then we’re asking the energy to come in and somehow, this is where you can’t really explain it, the body says, ‘Oh yeah, I should straighten this out’ and it will correct itself,” Law said.
Next, Law focuses on a set of nerves called the corpus callosum. If it’s not switched on then the two sides of the brain cannot communicate with each other, she said. By turning it on, a flow of information begins from the right to left brain. With this, Law said a learning or emotional problem can be improved because the balance helps both sides of the brain to work properly. Sometimes, she said, further balancing may be required depending on the patient.
Lastly, Law checks to see if both hemispheres of the brain are turned on.
“Usually, 99% of the time what I find is that the logic side of the brain is not doing its part and by getting that turned on, a lot of struggle or difficulty will become much less or even sometimes disappear the logic side is responsible for helping us know what to focus on and what to prioritize on and how to manage time,” she said.
Turning on the logic part of the brain can help people with attention deficit struggles and those with emotional problems. Law said that logic can help to understand and regulate emotions.
For example, Law explained that someone with anxiety may find relief in logic being turned on so they have a new perspective on the possible illogical thing causing them anxiety or distress. However, she said anxiety can be tough to treat and sometimes needs more treatment than standard.
Two to three sessions or four hours is often all that’s needed to treat someone and complete the BIT process, Law said. However she has patients come in for “tune-ups” if they’re managing a deeper emotional issue or have experienced a new symptom.
“There are a lot of different kinds of techniques that promise results but with this I really did see results,” Law said.
Along with her BIT certification, Law has a master’s in counseling and also practices different forms of energy healing.
Sister Carolyn can be reached at (320) 632-0687.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.