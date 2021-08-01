The Morrison County Food Shelf transformed into a SuperShelf in August 2019. The transformation built on existing foundations, resulting in a welcoming, positive grocery store-like experience for clients. Access to a variety of healthy, culturally-appropriate foods has expanded. Better food options are being showcased and promoted to help encourage clients to make healthier food choices.
This project was led by University of Minnesota Extension SNAP Educator Samantha Barron in close partnership with the Morrison County Food Shelf Director, Marilyn Gulden. The food shelf also received a lot of support for the project from their volunteers, church groups, SHIP, Coborn’s and members of the advisory board.
The Food Shelf continues to work to ensure that access to healthy food is available to everyone in the community. The support it has received from the community members and businesses has helped to support this continued effort.
All are welcome to the Food Shelf, 912 First Ave. SW, Little Falls, Thursday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. for an open house with food and beverages to thank all of those that have supported the food shelf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.