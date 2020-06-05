When brick and mortar schools around the country moved their education practices toward a distance or online learning setting, many students had a large adjustment to make. Some students longed for the classroom, for in-person learning, for group settings and some students found that learning online was just how they liked it.
Cheryl Bormann, a counselor for IQ academy, one of three online schools in Minnesota, said students move to online school from a standard setting for various reasons. The flexible schedule, support options, remote location, lack of distractions and career readiness course opportunities are just a few reasons why a student might choose to switch.
“Often times students are coming to us because they haven’t found success or they haven’t found the right fit for them in the traditional brick and mortar settings so they are looking for something different and our teachers really recognize that and can help students flourish in the online setting if that’s something that they are really motivated to do,” Bormann said.
Online programs served 2,700 students in the 2019-20 school year. Bormann said those numbers are always growing.
“It’s just another avenue, and sometimes it works really well and then other times students get into it and realize ‘Oh, this is a lot harder than I thought,’” she said.
Younger students generally enroll because their parents are interested in a homeschool setting with the support of an educator. But when students reach sixth grade and higher, they’re more than likely choosing to switch themselves, Bormann said, either to try it out or to work with a personal schedule or need.
Students in the program do have flexibility in choosing live lesson times and teacher office hours, but are still required to check in each day and turn in work each week. The difference in middle and high school online learning from elementary is that older students have a setup similar to in-person classes. Each student sees six teachers for their different courses and sits in on lessons.
“We have a large group of students who are what we call ‘high fliers’ and they grab on and take off with it and they were a great student previously and they continue to be a great student,” Bormann said.
There are also students who may have needed space from their traditional school setting, whether it’s related to social or academic concerns.
“Once they get that space and they can make their own schedule sort of and can take away some of those distractions, then sometimes that’s enough to make them be really successful,” she said.
Students who have social or general anxiety can feel more comfortable learning at home, Bormann said.
“Often, especially lately, students are saying they’re anxiety is really high. They weren’t finding success and they weren’t feeling comfortable in the traditional brick and mortar setting that’s something that we hear very often,” she said.
Mental health workers in Morrison County noticed that some of their student clients thrived in a distance learning environment, even students who weren’t doing well with in-person settings.
“Some clients thrive in that all they have to do is their work with no distractions,” said Megan Holzheimer, a mental health worker for Social Services.
She noted that students who are distanced, have anxiety or don’t work well in a classroom setting, saw improvement in their school work when distance learning started.
“Teachers have seen kids really improve. Why what’s different? Maybe a class environment is not conducive for their learning,” she said.
Her colleague, Collin Backowski, added that students who struggled more on the social side no longer had those issues when learning from home.
“None of my kids are struggling with bullying. No kids even mention it since these kids are learning that they can do well online,” he said.
In the K-12 program, Bormann said they see a little of everything. Some students have medical issues and need an online flexible learning environment, maybe they travel a lot or are pursuing professional sports.
To find success in an online environment, Bormann said a student needs to have a drive and will to find information a bit more independently.
“Students who have a little more intrinsic motivation who really feel like they want to do the work and they are going to do it whether somebody reminds them or not, is the type of student that will do well online,” she said.
K-12 teachers and staff have resources and tools for students to succeed, Bormann said, and won’t hesitate to call, Facetime or email a student to check in on them, but there still has to be a level of motivation to succeed.
Support at home is also a factor in a student’s success in online learning. Before a student is enrolled in classes, they must find a learning coach, Bormann said, who can be any sort of guardian in the student’s life. That coach can ensure the student is doing the work from inside the home.
“There’s a high correlation from students who have an involved and supporting learning coach,” she said. “They often-times do better.”
The program also has school counselors and academic advisers to guide students in their education and also help them plan for the future. Bormann said some programs offer students the opportunity to make career courses related to topics like business and information technology.
Families really value the ability for students to work ahead if they hoped to take a vacation or a long weekend. They also appreciate the day-to-day flexibility for students to fit in other activities.
In the six years she’s been a counselor, Bormann said the program always ends a school year with more students that it started with. Students can even enroll part-time to see how it is or take classes not offered by their traditional school setting.
For more information visit k12.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.