Great River Regional Library (GRRL) is raising funds through a Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on Thursday, April 23, 2020 and will encourage patrons and Library lovers to make a gift to their individual library system. GRRL staff are bringing innovative programs to our communities through online storytimes via Facebook, reading challenges in the Beanstack app, and a library card design contest to participate in! Overall, e-audiobooks have been the biggest hit; in fact, over 55% of our e-audiobooks are checked out. We hope with donor generosity from Library Giving Day to offer more e-audiobooks in our digital collections.
This campaign reminds us that libraries, small and large, serve as a cornerstone for our communities. Beyond well-loved books, many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology, and advance knowledge. Jami Trenam, Associate Director of Collection Development shares, “Libraries have always responded to our community’s needs, but this time we have the opportunity to spotlight services we offer that extend outside the library’s walls. You can learn a new language with Pronunciator, upskill or learn about teleworking with free courses from Lynda.com, or settle in with a great new read through OverDrive. With your support we can continue to grow our e-audio selection for readers of all ages.”
