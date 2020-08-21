Christopher P. Lehman

Minnesota is not immune from the impacts of slavery in America. Despite its northern location, it was a participant in the slave economy of the United States from its time as a territory in the 1840s and early 50s through investments by southern slaveholders in real estate, business and institutions across the state.

“Slaveholders and Real Estate in Minnesota,” an online course to be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, will explore how Minnesota’s development as a territory and early years as a state were influenced by the wealth derived from slave labor. Taught by Christopher P. Lehman, Professor of Ethnic, Gender and Women’s Studies at St. Cloud State University, this class will examine the role of slaveholders and their wealth on Minnesota. The class will uncover how southern enslavers were encouraged by prominent local citizens to invest in the fledgling state and will expose the web of connections tying the state’s development to southern slavery.

General admission for the class is $10, though it is offered at a pay-what-you- can-rate. The recommended text is Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State by Christopher P. Lehman. The text is available at MNHS Press or at a local bookstore.

Jodon house

Jodon House in Little Falls. Zachariah Jodon indirectly participated in African American slavery before moving to Minnesota. 

This class is brought to residents by Rethos: Places Reimagined and the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota Education Coordinator. This program has been financed in part by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.

Registration for the class is available online through the Rethos website: rethos.org/classes.

