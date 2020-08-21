Minnesota is not immune from the impacts of slavery in America. Despite its northern location, it was a participant in the slave economy of the United States from its time as a territory in the 1840s and early 50s through investments by southern slaveholders in real estate, business and institutions across the state.
“Slaveholders and Real Estate in Minnesota,” an online course to be held Tuesday, Sept. 15, will explore how Minnesota’s development as a territory and early years as a state were influenced by the wealth derived from slave labor. Taught by Christopher P. Lehman, Professor of Ethnic, Gender and Women’s Studies at St. Cloud State University, this class will examine the role of slaveholders and their wealth on Minnesota. The class will uncover how southern enslavers were encouraged by prominent local citizens to invest in the fledgling state and will expose the web of connections tying the state’s development to southern slavery.
General admission for the class is $10, though it is offered at a pay-what-you- can-rate. The recommended text is Slavery’s Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State by Christopher P. Lehman. The text is available at MNHS Press or at a local bookstore.
This class is brought to residents by Rethos: Places Reimagined and the Morrison County Historical Society, its Central Minnesota Education Coordinator. This program has been financed in part by the State of Minnesota from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund through the Minnesota Historical Society.
Registration for the class is available online through the Rethos website: rethos.org/classes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.