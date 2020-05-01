Little Falls Police Officers responded to a shooting Thursday night, April 30, when shots were fired from one vehicle at another.
Officers were called to the 700 block of Third Street Northeast in Little Falls about 9:43 p.m. Officers learned that a victim, a 32-year-old male, had been seated in a vehicle with other occupants when a second vehicle approached and fired multiple shots into the victim’s vehicle.
Two suspects, Carlos Weems, 30, and Rashawn McDonald, 26, both of Little Falls were apprehended in the parking lot of a business on Highway 10, north of Sartell. Both subjects were transported to the Morrison County Jail.
The victim was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
No one else was injured in the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public, according to the Little Falls Police Department.
The Little Falls Police Department was assisted by officers from the Morrison County and Benton County Sheriff’s Departments, Minnesota State Patrol, and Royalton, Rice and Sauk Rapids Police Departments.
