The passenger in a vehicle involved in a two-car crash was taken to the hospital with injuries, Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office got the call about 11:37 a.m., regarding a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of 183rd Street and 255th Avenue, about four miles northwest of Pierz in Buh Township.

Paul Okroi, 61, Pierz, was traveling north on 255th Avenue and Sheila Oldakowski, 57, Little Falls, was traveling east on 183rd. The Sheriff’s Office said Okroi’s vehicle slid through a stop sign and struck Oldakowski’s vehicle in the intersection. Oldakowski’s passenger, Thomas Bollig, 61, Little Falls, was taken to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Pierz Police Department, Pierz Fire Department, Pierz First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

