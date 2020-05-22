Mariah Olesch and Katie Schaefer were named Students of the Month for May at Pierz Healy High School by a faculty committee.
Farmers and Merchants State Bank of Pierz sponsors the scholarship program that recognizes seniors for maintaining high academic standards, exhibiting definitive leadership qualities and participating in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Olesch is the daughter of Shawn and Amie Olesch and has three sisters and a brother.
Active during high school Olesch captained the volleyball and basketball teams, earning the Ms. Pioneer Award for the latter. She played softball and was involved in track, as well as speech. She is a member of the Minnesota Honor Society.
Olesch was the female recipient of the Triple A Award in Pierz.
Involved in band since the eighth grade — Jazz Band 1 and 2 and Pit Band, Olesch was band president and was part of the 2019-20 All State Honor Band. She said band was her favorite activity because of the many memories she’s made over the years.
“I’ve met some incredible people through band and have gotten many amazing opportunities from it as well,” she said.
“Mariah Olesch has been one of the most dedicated and hardworking students I have had the pleasure of working with in my time at Pierz,” said Pierz Band Director Joel Pohland. “Mariah is extremely caring and wears her heart on her sleeve. She pushes herself to always achieve at an extremely high level and wants to always be pushed to achieve at the next level. Mariah has overcome much adversity and did not let it hold her back. She has been a fixture in the music department in my five years at Pierz and is leaving a lasting legacy at Pierz.
“She cares more about the success of her peers and celebrates their successes. Mariah is planning to enter the education field and I know that she will have a huge impact on students for many years to come,” Pohland said.
Band also provided one of her most memorable experiences, including taking first in their class at the University of Eau Claire Jazzfest her junior year.
“It was so much fun being able to hang out with my close friends for our last Jazzfest that year and have it end so perfectly,” she said.
Olesch names her parents as her role models since she was little.
“Having five kids is a lot of work, but they are always doing their best to do all that they can so we can succeed,” she said.
Answering the question as to who she would like to meet, Olesch said, “Well, since I’ve been in quarantine, I am willing to meet anyone outside of Pierz, Minnesota.”
In reality, she would like to meet Tyus Jones, a favorite NBA player or Troye Sivan, her favorite artist.
Olesch, whose friends would describe as outgoing, caring, energetic and probably pretty loud, said she will miss all the good times she has had with friends over the years, as well as taking part in close ball games with a packed fan section and hanging out in the band room every day.
This fall, she plans to attend Concordia University in Moorhead to participate in the music education program.
Schaefer is the daughter of Wally and Mary Jo Schaefer. Sisters Andrea and Christina Schaefer round out her family unit.
The list of Schaefer’s high school activities is lengthy, including track and field, cross-country, robotics, Knowledge Bowl, Jazz Band 1, Jazz Choir, a capella choir, symphonic band, Minnesota Honor Society, pep band, EPIC (Encouraging Positive Influences and Choices), WEB (Where Everyone Belongs), musicals, plays, clay target, avid tutor, Spanish Club, basketball, concert band and choir and youth group.
In addition to being the ExCEL winner for Minnesota, Schaefer maintained a place on the A or B honor roll, took part in honor band at SCSU, honor choir in New York City, was a senior scholar for cross-country, was in the superior large group band contest and excellent and superior small group contests, won division for Jazz Band in Eau Claire, Wis., played and sang the National Anthem for a Twins game, sang the National Anthem for the Harlem Globetrotters game and sang at the Concordia College Choral Festival.
Schaefer said her favorite high school activity is cross-country and her favorite extracurricular is music.
In fact, her most memorable experience involved music, performing at Carnegie Hall.
Cross-country Coach Rey Zimney coached Schaefer and said he found it to be a distinct privilege.
“Katie was a four-year varsity letter winner and was captain of the team the last two seasons. As a captain, Katie took her position very seriously and was a true leader and role model, especially for the younger girls,” Zimney said.
“With a great sense of humor, and a ‘I’ll do that!’ attitude, I see a bright future ahead for this young lady,” Zimney said.
Schaefer would most like to meet her grandma.
“I met her when I was a baby, but I would like to create memories with her. To see her smile, to hear her laugh, to know more about her,” she said. “People tell me stories about her, but I would like to create my own.”
The student who friends would describe as kind, determined, responsible, caring, fun, energetic and intelligent, will miss seeing her friends, being involved, and attending games, performances and concerts.
Schaefer’s plans are to attend Minnesota State University – Moorhead to major in social work.
As Students of the Month, Olesch and Schaefer were eligible for $1,500 scholarships from Farmers and Merchants State Bank.
