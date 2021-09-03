The 25th annual Old Creamery Arts and Crafts Show is an outdoor craft show located at the Old Creamery Restaurant in Rice, 17 miles south of Little Falls on Highway 10 or 13 miles north of St. Cloud on Highway 10.
Vendors are open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, and from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday. Sept. 12.
Visit https://oldcream eryartsandcrafts.com or call (320) 393-4100.
