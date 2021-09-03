To the Editor:

Regarding the proposed MnDOT Randall Highway 10 turn project: I reached out to MnDOT and expressed several local area resident concerns, such as the proposed turn area not being wide enough for tractors, semi, farm equipment, campers, boats, Camp Ripley vehicles, etc.

To follow up, Kelly from MnDOT will continue to take feedback, questions and comments at (218) 537-6220. — Laura Wright, Little Falls

