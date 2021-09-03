To the Editor:
Regarding the proposed MnDOT Randall Highway 10 turn project: I reached out to MnDOT and expressed several local area resident concerns, such as the proposed turn area not being wide enough for tractors, semi, farm equipment, campers, boats, Camp Ripley vehicles, etc.
To follow up, Kelly from MnDOT will continue to take feedback, questions and comments at (218) 537-6220. — Laura Wright, Little Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.