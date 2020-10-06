October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we would like to honor survivors/victims by publishing their photos during October. If you'd like to submit a photo of a Morrison County resident in your life who has been diagnosed, please email the photo, complete with the person's name and city of residence, your name and relationship, to terry.lehrke@apgecm.com
We will publish as many as possible! Thank you!
