To the Editor:
I laid my husband to rest at Oakland Cemetery 27 years ago. Recently, I chose to have him moved to the Veterans Cemetery near Camp Ripley. The perpetual care at Oakland has become perpetual non-care.
I have expressed my disappointment to the chairman of the Cemetery Board, Brian Crowder, on two occasions and my concern was not well-received. Every time I visited, there were knee-high weeds, downed tree limbs, overflowing trash barrels.
No other cemetery in Morrison County is in such a state of neglect. This is disrespectful of every loved one buried there.
In the interest of those who remain at Oakland, the Board needs to take immediate action to remedy the ongoing caretaking issues. — Ardith Jensen, Lino Lakes
