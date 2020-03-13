Christian, have you ever felt like Jesus is disappointed in you? While you are feeling the guilt of something you just did wrong, can’t you just “see” his frown of disapproval?
Probably, like most Christians, the answer is “yes.”
So, how do we — understanding how imperfect we are — get to the place we can live in the freedom we are not only promised, but — in fact, we already have?
I believe the first step — after repentance — is to view our guilt in the same way God does. He looks at us as children, yes, but children that his only begotten son, Jesus Christ, suffered and died for. And because of Jesus, we have been set free from the law, from religion, and from sin. If we have been set free, then how can Satan get by with throwing it in our face?
This statement I once heard might help you as it has me: “Since there is no longer a law to disobey, Satan can’t legitimately accuse you of breaking it.”
Let’s look at how God views what you view as your guilt? Listen carefully to Jeremiah 31:34: “for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.” And Micah 7:19: “He will subdue our iniquities; and thou wilt cast all their sins into the depths of the sea.” And Isaiah 43:25: “I am he who blots out your transgressions for my own sake, and I will not remember your sins.” (Isa. 43:25)
So why do we “feel” so guilty? I think the disconnect is, that while we are positionally seated with Christ in heavenly places — conditionally, we are in reality still here on earth where our sinful flesh must battle with our “new” nature. That is why we feel guilty — even though, as true believers, God declares that we are not guilty.
So, I believe, the key to dealing with our own feelings of condemnation is to remember our position with Jesus — in the heavenly places. Probably while we are feeling condemned, in reality, every fiber of our being is just longing for the day when our sinful shell will be swallowed, or absorbed, into our positional righteousness.
Of course, reality tells us that that day is in the future — so we are stuck! But Paul writes in Romans 8:1, “there is therefore no condemnation for those who are in Christ Jesus.” But we think, “Sure, God the Father no longer condemns us in an eternal sense because of the sacrifice of Jesus, but surely he thinks about our guilt, right?”
Wrong!
