To the Editor:
I am responding to a letter from Bill Wieczorek, published in the Nov. 15 issue of the Record. The letter accused a different writer of “whining” about the election and then stated, “the people have spoken. Trump lost. Get over it.”
Let’s rewind to the 2016 election when the people spoke. Hillary lost, President Trump was elected and for the past four years the Democrats have not stopped whining and have never “gotten over it.”
I will get over the 2020 election when the Democrats apologize for their crazy and shameful behavior since the 2016 election.
President Trump is our legitimate president and has done more for the United States since the Regan administration. Of course, the angry, fake media, has never reported on anything positive since President Trump was elected.
For me, I will look forward to the 2024 election, but I will never “get over” what has happened to our country in the last four years and in the 2020 election.
If “we, the people” are not afraid as we think about the next four years, we should be.
God bless the United States. — Liz Harris, Little Falls
