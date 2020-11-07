Terry Brisk was shot and killed in 2016. Four years later with still no answers as to who shot him, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office continues to ask for the public’s assistance in the homicide investigation.
Brisk was murdered Nov. 7, 2016, while he was out hunting in a wooded area owned by his parents in Belle Prairie Township, on the corner of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road, east of Little Falls. He was 41 years old and married with four children.
Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen said the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case with assistance from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
What the Sheriff’s Office has confirmed in years past, is that whoever shot and killed Brisk, killed him using Brisk’s own rifle.
“Based on evidence at the scene, the suspect was in close proximity to Terry Brisk and we believe that Terry and the suspect would have interacted prior to the homicide taking place,” Larsen said.
The Sheriff’s Office holds weekly meetings and every week, the Brisk case is discussed, Larsen said.
“In the last four years, advances in technology have opened some new doors that we are currently exploring, which continues to keep this case active,” Larsen said.
Very few tips have been provided to the Sheriff’s Office, so the sheriff continues to ask the public for their assistance in the case.
The Sheriff’s Office encourages members of the public to contact the office at (320) 632-9233, with any information pertaining to this case.
Those who want to share information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at their website www.CrimeStop persMn.org; by calling the toll free number 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) from anywhere in Minnesota; by installing the Submit a Tip APP on any smart phone; or by sending a text message beginning with TIP674 to CRIMES (274637).
“Our hope is that someone is going to see this news release and they’re going to A) contact us or B) contact Crime Stoppers,” Larsen said. “Crime Stoppers makes it easy to be anonymous and any new leads we receive, we will act on immediately.”
“You may qualify for a reward from them (Crime Stoppers) if your information leads to an arrest in this case,” he said.
