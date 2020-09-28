Local authorities declined to press charges against Bradley Koch, who was arrested after a July 26th incident at Frosty’s Bar in Pierz. Further investigation led to felony assault charges against another man, Matthew Burton Brown, stemming from the incident.
According to the complaint filed against Brown, law enforcement was summoned to Frosty’s Bar for a reported bar fight. Upon arrival, law enforcement began investigating the incident, but also had to provide first responder services to three people who had been stabbed during the bar fight. During the confusion, Brown was briefly handcuffed and detained, but was then released. Bradley Koch was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail.
Law enforcement conducted numerous additional interviews, including with the victims of the stabbings. The victims clarified that Bradley Koch was not the person who assaulted them. Koch was one of the people trying to break up the fight. In light of the additional evidence, Koch was not charged with any crime. Brown was charged with felony assault.
Koch was assisted with this case by attorney Scott Wonderlich from Wonderlich Law Office in Little Falls.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.