To the Editor:
I find it interesting that a year ago, at the outset of COVID-19 vaccines, Biden, Harris, Pelosi and most dems claimed that if Trump had anything to do with it, they didn’t want it. Now, a year later, we are faced with vaccine mandates — get shot or get fired. They would never say it with words, but their actions speak loudly: “Trump was right.”
On what other important issues was Trump right? The border, energy independence, the economy, foreign relations, the list goes on.
The 2022 and 2024 elections will be most interesting: we need competent leaders in the Oval Office as well as the House and Senate. We pray that our Republic survives until then. — Tom Kilian, Upsala
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.