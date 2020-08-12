St. Francis Music Center, Little Falls,will welcome a new string teacher to the faculty.
Olivia Munson recently completed her B.M. in violin performance from St. Olaf College. Originally from Upstate New York, she began playing violin at age 5. Munson has toured nationally and internationally as a first violinist with the award winning St. Olaf Orchestra for the past four years. She is a founding member of Blue Chameleon, a string quartet exploring a combination of classical, jazz and bluegrass music. Recipient of the Magnus the Good fellowship, Munson taught children about the environment through music and released a children’s album Blue Orb: A Journey Through the Water Cycle. She has also been a camp counselor for children in grades 3 - 12 in musical and non-musical settings.
As a classically trained violinist, her teachers included Francesca Anderegg, Kevin Lawrence and Colleen McCullough. She has also attended Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival in Burlington, Vt., and the National Music Festival in Chestertown, Md. In addition to teaching violin, Olivia teaches voice. She studied voice for four years with Anna Mooy and participated in the St. Olaf Chamber Singers with Therees Hibbard. She hopes to continue to make music accessible to students of all ages and said she is excited to do that through St. Francis Music Center.
Munson will be available to teach (in person and online) violin and viola to all levels of students beginning Sept. 8. She will also conduct the St. Francis Community Orchestra, Chamber Orchestra and ensembles. Melissa VonItter will conduct the Preparatory Orchestra.
For more information, contact St. Francis Music Center at (320) 632-0637 or visit www.sfmusiccenter.org.
