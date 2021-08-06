Three different options for proceeding with a new referendum vote were discussed at the most recent Upsala School Board meeting, July 28.
The three options were: running the referendum again basically as it was in May; running it again with the athletic field items being optional; and making the building cooling items optional.
“We decided to run the same issue as before,” said Board Chair Dean Peterson.
There will be some adjustment of which items are included in the referendum and there will be cost adjustments due to inflation. A roof project which was included in the May vote requires completing now due to leaking, for instance.
“There will be some fine-tuning because of input from the community,” Peterson said. “We still feel it’s absolutely necessary. We were disappointed at the turnout in May; there were a lot of folks in favor of it who didn’t vote. We hope to do better this time.”
Upsala School Board Briefs
In other business July 28, the Upsala School Board:
• Discussed sports pairings and specifically the football pairing with Swanville and the location of practices. “There was a consensus of the board that practices for each combined sport should be split between the schools, with half of the practices in Swanville and half in Upsala,” said Dean Peterson, board chair;
• Heard a presentation by community member Bill Krivanek concerning critical race theory. “He asked the board to take a position on the issue, and the board took it under advisement,” Peterson said;
• Approved donations to the school district: playground donations of $20 from Country Cat, Inc., $200 from Bernadine Waldorf and $7,500 from Knife River; choral music donation of $300 from U.S.A. Community Chorus; band department donation of $200 from Upstage Players; and $10,000 donation from anonymous to be used as needed;
• Approved the 2021-2022 PSEO agreement with Central Lakes College;
• Adopted a resolution declaring Supt. Vern Capelle as the identified official with authority for the MDE Education and Identity and Access Management System;
• Approved Title grant awards of $44,786.87 for Title I, $7,488.08 for Title II and $10,000 for Title IV;
• Approved the $27,975 quote from Buysee Roofing for replacement of Roof 20 (high school). This project was included in the May referendum, but because the roof is leaking now, it can’t wait to be repaired/replaced. The project should be done prior to the new school year, according to Peterson;
• Approved a $15,817.70 quote from Budget Blinds for replacement of window shades/blinds Phase I (preschool, HS Media Center and HS classrooms);
• Approved a $4,033.79 quote from Hennen Floor Covering for carpet replacement in an elementary classroom; and
• Approved school meal rate increases. Students will pay $2.60 elementary, $2.75 high school and $15.68 for 14 punches of doubles cards. Adults will pay $2.75 breakfast and $4.50 lunch.
The next meeting of the Upsala School Board will be Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 7:30 p.m. in the high school media center.
